Black Coffee and Ami Faku Celebrate South African Heritage With Rework of Apartheid-Era Protest Anthem
"This song symbolizes the gift of music."
That's how Black Coffee referred to Letta Mbulu and Caiphus Semenya's "There's Music In The Air," a protest anthem for the anti-apartheid movement written by the South African musicians in 1976. Today, alongside fellow South African artist Ami Faku, the Grammy-winning DJ and dance music producer has released his own rework of the historic single via Gallo Record Company.
Marked by a spirit-stirring afro-soul arrangement of laid-back percussion rhythms and retro synths, the song is ready-made for sun-drenched strolls and afternoon unwinds. "There's music in the air / It makes the sorrow go / Let the music take you there / Far from the world you know," Faku angelically harmonizes. Her voice floats crystal clear above pillowy textures and sultry instrumentals.
"The main reason I do what I do is to carry the flag of my country," said Black Coffee earlier this year, following his historic win for Best Dance/Electronic Album at this year's Grammys. He became the first African artist to do so. "I want to thank God for the gift of music and being able to share it with the world and heal souls and help people go through whatever they're going through in life."
Black Coffee and Ami Faku Celebrate South African Heritage With Rework of Apartheid-Era Protest Anthem
Listen to the reimagining of "There's Music In The Air" below.
