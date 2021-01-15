Listen to the New Super-Collab from Diplo, Black Coffee and Elderbrook, "Never Gonna Forget"

The dreamy track will appear on Black Coffee's forthcoming star-studded "Subconsciously" LP.
Black Coffee has dropped a massive new super-collab with Diplo and Elderbrook, the dreamy track "Never Gonna Forget."

"Never Gonna Forget" is a pristine example of Black Coffee's distinctive sound, a hypnotic blend of sultry, percussion-driven deep house. Elderbrook's vocal contribution is not to be slept on, as the Grammy Award-nominated English musician infuses an aching touch to an otherwise poignant tune. "Never Gonna Forget" is the final single to be released from Subconsciously, Black Coffee's sixth studio album and perhaps his most anticipated yet.

Check out the new single below.

The superstar South African DJ and electronic music producer is on the verge of releasing Subconsciously, which is scheduled for a February 5th, 2021 release. The star-studded affair is set to feature a bevy of high-profile collaborators, including Pharrell Williams, Sabrina Claudio, Usher, and David Guetta, among others.

You can pre-order the record here and check out the official tracklist below.

Tracklist:
1. Lost feat. Jinadu & DJ Angelo
2. You Need Me feat. Maxine Ashley & Sun-El The Musician
3. SBCNCSLY feat. Sabrina Claudio
4. I'm Fallin feat. RY X
5. Time feat. Cassie
6. LaLaLa feat. Usher
7. Flava feat. Una Rams & Tellaman
8. 10 Missed Calls feat. Pharrell Williams & Jozzy
9. Ready For You feat. Celeste
10. Wish You Were Here feat. Msaki (Album Version)
11. Drive feat. Delilah Montagu & David Guetta (Edit)
12. Never Gonna Forget feat. Elderbrook & Diplo

