Black Coffee Drops Seductive New Single "SBCNCSLY" With Sabrina Claudio

South African dance music titan Black Coffee is back with his first single of the decade, "SBCNCSLY," which features chart-topping R&B and alt-pop artist Sabrina Claudio.

The title track off Black Coffee's forthcoming album due later in 2020, "SBCNCSLY" was teased over a year ago when he shared a video of himself in the studio with Claudio, expressing, "What just happened was magic... I think this song is gonna be a classic."

"SBCNCSLY" is a lush, mid-tempo track that feels like a warm hug. When Claudio's seductive vocals are introduced and layered upon the lush piano chords and crisp drums, you can understand why Black Coffee made those bold claims. What he has created is more than just a deep house track—a single that can be appreciated beyond the electronic genre bubble.

Black Coffee has traversed the electronic music scene for decades, working with the likes of Drake, Usher, Alicia Keys, and David Guetta. He's renowned as the driving force that jump-started the South African DJ scene, bringing his sound and expertise to clubs and festivals around the world. Most recently he was involved in the launch of Bandsintown's newest initiative Watch Live, which helps the platform's 530,000 registered musicians connect with its 55 million registered fans.

