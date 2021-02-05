Black Coffee Releases Defining Sophomore Album "Subconsciously"

Black Coffee Releases Defining Sophomore Album "Subconsciously"

"Subconsciously" highlights the mastery and refinement he's achieved over the course of his career.
Author:
Publish date:

The Independent

Black Coffee has remained a global force not only in dance music but in the music industry as a whole. His critically-acclaimed debut album, Pieces Of Me, further spread his influence, landing him collaborations with high-profile artists including Drake and Alicia Keys. Today, Black Coffee has left an even more impactful mark with the release of his sophomore LP, Subconsciously, out via Ultra Records.

Subconsciously is yet another defining work for Black Coffee, transcending the boundaries of genres. In months prior, the South African artist has driven the momentum for the album by releasing monumental collaborations with the likes of Diplo and Pharell Williams. Additionally, Subconsciously features tracks with Maxine Ashley, Sabrina Claudio, Usher, David Guetta, Msaki, and many more. 

Subconsciously feels like a departure from his previous works, slowing things down and taking a downtempo approach. Across twelve tracks, Black Coffee shows that he has become even more comfortable in his refined sound. His take on house music strips away unnecessary complexities and allows his delicate touch and keen ear to do the talking. Subconsciously emphasizes subtleties, further accentuating Black Coffee's production mastery. 

"Flava" featuring Una Rams and Tellaman serves as one of the highlights from the album. Black Coffee has included a lush selection of percussion accompanied by rumbling basses and moments of flourishing piano chords. The sheer diversity of the track is more than enough to offer it praise, though its grooviness and soul makes it an absolute must-listen.

Subconsciously is Black Coffee's most complex, complete, and impressive work to date. It speaks to his artistry, allowing listeners to gather a better understanding of the direction the prolific artist wants to take his career. 

Listen to Subconsciously below.

FOLLOW BLACK COFFEE:

Facebook: facebook.com/realblackcoffee
Twitter: twitter.com/realblackcoffee
Instagram: instagram.com/realblackcoffee
Spotify: spoti.fi/35OeOeg

Related

Black Coffee and Pharrell
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Coffee Teams Up With Pharrell Williams and Jozzy for Emotive Single "10 Missed Calls"

"10 Missed Calls" serves as the fifth single from Black Coffee's upcoming album.

Black Coffee
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Coffee Caps Off 2020 With New Single from Upcoming Album, "You Need Me" With Maxine Ashley

The track is Black Coffee's "last present" before 2021.

Black Coffee, Sabrina Claudio
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Coffee Drops Seductive New Single "SBCNCSLY" With Sabrina Claudio

The track marks the South African dance icon’s first single release of the new decade.

Black Coffee
EVENTS

Black Coffee NYC - Ticket Giveaway!

We're giving away tickets for 3 people to experience a night of proper dance music.

Black Coffee
EVENTS

Black Coffee Signs on for Series of VR Concerts In Sensorium Galaxy

Black Coffee will have a custom avatar developed in his image and will perform through use of motion-capture technology.

Usher and Black Coffee
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Coffee Enlists Usher for Pop Dance Collaboration "LaLaLa"

Black Coffee and Usher's collaboration finally arrives.

Black Coffee
INDUSTRY

Iconic DJ and Producer Black Coffee Buys Significant Portion of South Africa's Oldest Indie Label

With the recent purchase of shares in the Gallo Record Company, the South African electronic artist hopes to lead an industry revolution.

diplo black coffee elderbrook
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to the New Super-Collab from Diplo, Black Coffee and Elderbrook, "Never Gonna Forget"

The dreamy track will appear on Black Coffee's forthcoming star-studded "Subconsciously" LP.