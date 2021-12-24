"For My Dear Friend V": Black Coffee Honors Virgil Abloh With Poignant DJ Mix

"An inspiration." "A visionary." "A legend."

These are only a few of the commendations awarded to the late Virgil Abloh by the electronic music community following his tragic death on November 28th. The renowned fashion designer, architect and DJ passed away at the age of 41 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Now, iconic South African dance music producer and 2022 Grammy nominee Black Coffee has spearheaded his own special ode to his late friend and collaborator: a brand new DJ mix called For My Dear Friend V.

For My Dear Friend V brings together 13 unique house and techno tracks from a variety of African artists, including the spellbinding "Emazulwini" by Sun-El Musician and the tension-filled "The Warrior's Prayer" by Karyendasoul. It also features a beautifully layered techno rendition of The Temper Trap's "Sweet Disposition," by Safar and neverwaves, as well as "Don't Take It Personal," one of the latest releases from Jimi Jules.

"This set encapsulates the various energies and emotions that 2021 didn't fail to deliver and will honor you forever," Black Coffee wrote on social media.

The pair had a long history of performing hypnotic B2B sets around the world, and their bond went far beyond music. In 2018, Black Coffee commissioned Abloh to design the arts school he was building in Johannesburg. Then, in 2019, Abloh's streetwear brand, Off-White, released a capsule collection famously inspired by Black Coffee's South African heritage.

Virgil Abloh and Black Coffee perform at Hï Ibiza in 2018. Hï Ibiza

"I think music obviously, we believe it can save the world. It makes people happy. It brings people together," said Abloh in a video interview shared by Black Coffee on Instagram. "They have no prejudice. They shake each others hands. They let someone pass in front of them."

"We didn’t do all we wanted to do, but you alone selflessly did enough to inspire generations and generations to come," Black Coffee wrote in the mix's dedication. "Even though you are physically gone, your passion, love and light will shine through forever. I and many others will carry this spirit in everything we do."

You can now stream For My Dear Friend V on Spotify, Apple Music or on Black Coffee's website here.

