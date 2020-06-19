Black Eyed Peas Recruit DJ Snake to Produce "Action" from New Album

Iconic alternative hip-hop group Black Eyed Peas returned with their eighth studio album, Translation, today via Epic Records. The chart-topping quartet, whose last LP came back in 2018, recruited the help of many of today's biggest stars in Latin music, opting for more of a moombahton and pop hybrid direction while still delivering the mighty moxie of a classic Black Eyed Peas record.

Tucked away in the album's production credits amid a cavernous sea of monumental Latin features, including Shakira, J Balvin, Ozuna, Maluma, and Nicky Jam, is Grammy Award-nominated producer DJ Snake, who is behind many of today's most ubiquitous electronic dance music songs. He produced the record's penultimate single "ACTION," a kinetic moombahton jam brimming with the brawny brass of a signature Snake production.

The brilliant Translation includes global smash "Ritmo," which samples Corona’s timeless "The Rhythm of the Night,” and the Maluma-assisted "Feel the Beat," which pulls from Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam’s 1985 track "Can You Feel the Beat," among other album cuts with Latin influences. In an interview with Billboard published today, June 19th, Black Eyed Peas waxed poetic about those influences. "Between 2003 and 2011, Black Eyed Peas were bigger in Latin America and Spain than we were in America," said frontman will.i.am.

"What’s awesome about the Latin community that I wish the rest of the world adopts is, you guys play any song that’s a good song," he continued. "Not only are we inspired by this new group of talented icons, we also wanted to say thank you to all the folks in the Latin world who have accepted, played our music and given us a career."

FOLLOW BLACK EYED PEAS:

Facebook: facebook.com/blackeyedpeas/

Twitter: twitter.com/bep

Instagram: instagram.com/bep

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Nfh9ol

FOLLOW DJ SNAKE:

Facebook: facebook.com/djsnake.fr

Twitter: twitter.com/djsnake

Instagram: instagram.com/djsnake

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Ydtfoq