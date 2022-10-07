Listen to Tiësto's Energizing Club Remix of Black Eyed Peas' "Pump It"

Skip to main content
The track was in Tiësto's regular club rotation over the summer before it officially hit streaming platforms today.

c/o Atlantic Records

Tiësto has teamed up with Black Eyed Peas to produce a modern-day club spin on the group's ageless hit, “Pump It.”

The track was in Tiësto's regular club rotation over the summer before it officially hit streaming platforms today. He wastes no time and cuts right to the chase, reworking the 2006 hit into a fresh house anthem.

"As a fan and supporter of will.i.am’s work and Black Eyed Peas, I couldn’t be more excited to collaborate directly with them on this project,” gushed Tiësto, who said his fans "go absolutely crazy" when he plays the track at clubs and festivals.

There’s no mistaking Dick Dale's's instantly recognizable "Misirlou" 1962 surf sample, and it's not long before Tiësto builds the arrangement before an energizing bass drop. Black Eyed Peas' catchy verses continue to ring out in the break before that earworm of a chorus again takes the fore.

Tiësto’s latest release arrives amid a typically busy year for the Dutch dance music icon. He recently dropped a remix of Tiga’s techno classic "Mind Dimension" and collaborated with Charli XCX for the global hit "Hot In It." He's currently gearing up for a new album, his first after signing with Atlantic Records.

You can stream Tiësto’s "Pump It" remix here.

