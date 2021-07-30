Black Tiger Sex Machine Drop Riveting Single "Leaders" From Forthcoming Album

BTSM will be debuting tracks from the record at their upcoming Red Rocks show in October.

Returning with their third track of the year, Black Tiger Sex Machine have joined forces with Italian-Jamaican reggae artist Alborosie for a massive single called "Leaders."

The new tune instills a sense of longing for change, and a paradigm shift in society. As we begin to pick up the pieces from the aftermath of the global pandemic, "Leaders" speaks to the need to evolve.

While "Leaders" is somewhat of an exodus from BTSM's signature punk-electro sound, this track is a refreshing change of pace. By dialing down their usual heavy-hitting bass, the focus is on the storyline, leading a revolution with a riveting reggaeton infusion.

Listen to "Leaders" below and find it on streaming platforms here.

In a Facebook post shared last month, Black Tiger Sex Machine announced that they are working on a new album, and "Leaders" is the first look of what fans can expect. In the comment section, the group revealed that they will be debuting tracks from the record at their upcoming Red Rocks show, slated for October 17th, 2021.

You can purchase tickets to the show here.

