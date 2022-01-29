Black Tiger Sex Machine Debut Transformative Sound On Third Album: Listen
After months of teasing fans with high-powered singles, Black Tiger Sex Machine have finally released their hotly anticipated third full-length album, Once Upon A Time In Cyberworld.
Once Upon A Time In Cyberworld takes Black Tiger Sex Machine's rumbling sound to new heights. Each of the album's 12 tracks takes listeners on a journey through the post-apocalyptic soundscape they've long cultivated, weaving through various genres with a heavy-hitting undertone at its core. The many vocalists they've enlisted, such as Hyro The Hero and Youngr, help tell the story the trio has written.
"The Devil's Instrument" is one of the best examples of Black Tiger Sex Machine's transformation, as the cinematic tune delivers an anthemic feel befit for a climactic moment in a festival set. "Trailblazer" (with Macntaj) takes it even further, highlighting their embrace of dubstep. Longtime fans will be glad to hear they haven't strayed from the electro sound of yesteryear, like in "Utopia" (with YMIR), which features the fast-paced, jump-up feel they've mastered.
Check out Once Upon A Time In Cyberworld, which arrived by way of the group's own Kannibalen label, below and find the album on streaming platforms here.
Recommended Articles
Defected Records Unveil Plans for New Music Festival In Malta
The three-day festival will feature a myriad of clubs, boat parties, and off-the-grid experiences.
The Librarian Unveils Spellbinding Double-Sided Single From Forthcoming EP, "miss u"
"An ode to the rave, to the dance floor, and to the wildly eccentric community of music lovers who were separated."
Cops Shut Down Secret Amsterdam Rave In Under-Construction Police Station
300 ravers reportedly attended the illegal rave in the Zeeburg district.
FOLLOW BLACK TIGER SEX MACHINE:
Website: blacktigersexmachine.com
Facebook: facebook.com/official.btsm
Instagram: instagram.com/officialbtsm
Twitter: twitter.com/officialBTSM
Spotify: spoti.fi/3oK4ACR