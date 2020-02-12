Black Tiger Sex Machine and ATLiens Join Forces on "Frequencies"

Black Tiger Sex Machine (BTSM) have released the third single from their untitled upcoming EP. Titled "Frequencies," the collaboration with anonymous producer duo ATLiens was released on February 12th through BTSM's imprint, Kannibalen Records.

Masked and mysterious, the Montreal trio, comprised of Marc-André Chagnon, Julien Maranda and Patrick Barry, teamed up with another explosive, masked bass group to make waves with "Frequencies." The sci-fi-inspired track plays like a deep space battle, conjuring up images of distant forces battling for control of a galaxy. Dramatic choir vocals and low-end synths build suspense, leading into a stylistically groundbreaking drop that's dark and sleek.

Currently on separate headlining tours, both groups have been incorporating the cinematic single into live shows, receiving massive crowd buzz in return. BTSM will celebrate the song's release at the February 12th Albuquerque installment of their 48-date Futuristic Thriller Movie Experience Tour. "Frequencies" will compliment the tour's hybrid concert and movie experience features, set in a post-apocalyptic world with specially commissioned visuals.

The track will be incorporated in BTSM's upcoming EP, whose name is currently still under wraps. It follows "Time Travel," released in January with vocalist Blanke, and the cyberpunk-inspired "Let's Get It," out last December.

