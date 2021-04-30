Black Tiger Sex Machine Tap JT Roach for Anthemic Single "Creature"

In January, Black Tiger Sex Machine teamed up with Kazyo and Point North for their monster single "Lifeline." Adding to their impressive list of massive collaborations, the Canadian trio has tapped JT Roach for "Creature" out via Kannibalen Records.

Although "Creature" is a slight departure from the relentlessness of their recent releases, the tune still showcases BTSM's heavy-hitting sound while simultaneously giving JT Roach's immaculate vocals a spotlight. His signature tenor croons lyrics about animosity, with that message being empowered by dynamic, winding basses and the occasional fluttery synth.

The anthemic nature of "Creature" makes it a live set staple. Expect the track to be a centerpiece of BTSM's performances at Forbidden Kingdom, Bass Canyon, Imagine, and more.

Listen to "Creature" on all platforms here.

FOLLOW BLACK TIGER SEX MACHINE:

Website: blacktigersexmachine.com

Facebook: facebook.com/official.btsm

Instagram: instagram.com/officialbtsm

Twitter: twitter.com/officialBTSM

Spotify: spoti.fi/3oK4ACR

FOLLOW JT ROACH:

Facebook: facebook.com/jtroach

Instagram: instagram.com/jtroach

Twitter: twitter.com/jtroach

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3hKbB1S