Black Tiger Sex Machine and Kayzo Join Forces on Electro-Punk Banger "Lifeline" With Point North

This collaboration has been a long time in the making, but luckily for bass music fans, the wait is finally over. Black Tiger Sex Machine and Kayzo have officially unveiled their powerful new single "Lifeline." After previewing the instrumental for fans last year with rave reviews, they took the track to the next level by tapping Los Angeles-based alt-pop band Point North for vocals.

Both BTSM and Kayzo are known for their masterful amalgamation of dubstep and electro-punk. "Lifeline" follows suit as a dynamic crossover that will have you belting your heart out.

"Lifeline" is the first time these two heavyweights have collaborated but it probably won't be the last. 2020 saw BTSM drop a slew of monster collaborations, including "Frequencies" with ATLiens. Kayzo also had an impressive year, ending on a high note with "Tormenta," the roaring single he debuted alongside Delta Heavy.

You can stream "Lifeline" across all platforms here.

