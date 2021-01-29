Black Tiger Sex Machine and Kayzo Join Forces on Electro-Punk Banger "Lifeline" With Point North

Black Tiger Sex Machine and Kayzo Join Forces on Electro-Punk Banger "Lifeline" With Point North

The Doghouse meets the BTSM Church.
Author:
Publish date:

This collaboration has been a long time in the making, but luckily for bass music fans, the wait is finally over. Black Tiger Sex Machine and Kayzo have officially unveiled their powerful new single "Lifeline." After previewing the instrumental for fans last year with rave reviews, they took the track to the next level by tapping Los Angeles-based alt-pop band Point North for vocals.

Both BTSM and Kayzo are known for their masterful amalgamation of dubstep and electro-punk. "Lifeline" follows suit as a dynamic crossover that will have you belting your heart out.

"Lifeline" is the first time these two heavyweights have collaborated but it probably won't be the last. 2020 saw BTSM drop a slew of monster collaborations, including "Frequencies" with ATLiens. Kayzo also had an impressive year, ending on a high note with "Tormenta," the roaring single he debuted alongside Delta Heavy.

You can stream "Lifeline" across all platforms here

FOLLOW BLACK TIGER SEX MACHINE:

Website: blacktigersexmachine.com
Facebook: facebook.com/official.btsm
Instagram: instagram.com/officialbtsm
Twitter: twitter.com/officialBTSM
Spotify: spoti.fi/3oK4ACR

FOLLOW KAYZO:

Facebook: facebook.com/kayzomusic
Twitter: twitter.com/KayzoMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/kayzomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3kiAtQO

Related

black tiger sex machine kayzo
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to a Preview of Black Tiger Sex Machine and Kayzo's Upcoming Single "Lifeline"

The track features Los Angeles-based alt-pop band Point North.

20180812-1P0A5652 (4)
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Tiger Sex Machine and ATLiens Join Forces on "Frequencies"

The collaborative single is out on Kannibalen Records.

Black Tiger Sex Machine YOOKiE - Snakes
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Tiger Sex Machine X YOOKiE Reunite For "Snakes"

BTSM x YOOKiE slither there way back together

BTSM
NEWS

Black Tiger Sex Machine Tour Announcement

BTSM hit the road

Black Tiger Sex Machine and YOOKiE
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Tiger Sex Machine Taps YOOKiE for New Collab, "Spiders"

"Spiders" is the third collaboration between BTSM and YOOKiE.

Black Tiger Sex Machine
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Tiger Sex Machine and TMRRW Bring Fans "Everything" ft. Micah Martin

BTSM are back.

BTSM_Zombie
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Tiger Sex Machine Debut New Single "Zombie" From Upcoming LP

BTSM is back with a track from their latest album, "New Worlds"

Black Tiger Sex Machine
MUSIC RELEASES

"KILLZONE" From Black Tiger Sex Machine Is Harder Than Ever

The trio's latest single is arguably their heaviest to date.