Listen to a Preview of Black Tiger Sex Machine and Kayzo's Upcoming Single "Lifeline"

In a collaboration of epic proportions, bass music titans Black Tiger Sex Machine and Kayzo have joined forces for an upcoming single called "Lifeline."

They teamed up with Los Angeles-based alt-pop band Point North for the track, which is slated for a January 29th, 2021 release. If the preview below is any indication, fans are safe to look forward to another massive electro-punk song, a sound that has become synonymous with both Black Tiger Sex Machine and Kayzo in recent years.

"Lifeline" marks the first official collaboration between the two electronic heavyweights and "it's been a long time coming," according to Black Tiger Sex Machine, the famed Canadian bass music trio.

Fans of the group may remember when they shared a preview of an unreleased collaboration with Kazyo back in January 2019, which you can watch below. They then went on to tell Forbes in May 2020 that they were working on new music with the Welcome Records label head. Mum's the word on whether or not these tracks are indeed "Lifeline" or something else entirely.

