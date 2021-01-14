Listen to a Preview of Black Tiger Sex Machine and Kayzo's Upcoming Single "Lifeline"

Listen to a Preview of Black Tiger Sex Machine and Kayzo's Upcoming Single "Lifeline"

The track features Los Angeles-based alt-pop band Point North.
Author:
Publish date:

In a collaboration of epic proportions, bass music titans Black Tiger Sex Machine and Kayzo have joined forces for an upcoming single called "Lifeline."

They teamed up with Los Angeles-based alt-pop band Point North for the track, which is slated for a January 29th, 2021 release. If the preview below is any indication, fans are safe to look forward to another massive electro-punk song, a sound that has become synonymous with both Black Tiger Sex Machine and Kayzo in recent years.

"Lifeline" marks the first official collaboration between the two electronic heavyweights and "it's been a long time coming," according to Black Tiger Sex Machine, the famed Canadian bass music trio.

Fans of the group may remember when they shared a preview of an unreleased collaboration with Kazyo back in January 2019, which you can watch below. They then went on to tell Forbes in May 2020 that they were working on new music with the Welcome Records label head. Mum's the word on whether or not these tracks are indeed "Lifeline" or something else entirely.

FOLLOW BLACK TIGER SEX MACHINE:

Website: blacktigersexmachine.com
Facebook: facebook.com/official.btsm
Instagram: instagram.com/officialbtsm
Twitter: twitter.com/officialBTSM
Spotify: spoti.fi/3oK4ACR

FOLLOW KAYZO:

Facebook: facebook.com/kayzomusic
Twitter: twitter.com/KayzoMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/kayzomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3kiAtQO

Related

Black Tiger Sex Machine and YOOKiE
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Tiger Sex Machine Taps YOOKiE for New Collab, "Spiders"

"Spiders" is the third collaboration between BTSM and YOOKiE.

BTSM - Black Tiger Sex Machine Banner (Kannibalen Records)
MUSIC RELEASES

Kannibalen & Black Tiger Sex Machine Call In The Bass Battalion for a Massive Remix LP

Kannibalen Records summons bass legends Doctor P, Teminite, Champagne Drip and more for their "New Worlds" Remixes LP.

BTSM_Zombie
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Tiger Sex Machine Debut New Single "Zombie" From Upcoming LP

BTSM is back with a track from their latest album, "New Worlds"

20180812-1P0A5652 (4)
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Tiger Sex Machine and ATLiens Join Forces on "Frequencies"

The collaborative single is out on Kannibalen Records.

Black Tiger Sex Machine
MUSIC RELEASES

"KILLZONE" From Black Tiger Sex Machine Is Harder Than Ever

The trio's latest single is arguably their heaviest to date.

Black Tiger Sex Machine
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Tiger Sex Machine Unveils "Artificial Intelligence" as the Thirst for Upcoming Album Intensifies

This new track is heavy but bright at the same time.

Black Tiger Sex Machine YOOKiE - Snakes
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Tiger Sex Machine X YOOKiE Reunite For "Snakes"

BTSM x YOOKiE slither there way back together

BTSM
NEWS

Black Tiger Sex Machine Tour Announcement

BTSM hit the road