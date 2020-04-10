"KILLZONE" From Black Tiger Sex Machine Is Harder Than Ever

Dubstep and dark, moody trap drops are nothing new for Canadian DJ trio Black Tiger Sex Machine. "KILLZONE" is the group's latest single, released through their Kannibalen Records imprint. Following "Frequencies," released in February, "KILLZONE" is the fourth single off BTSM's upcoming EP, which still has its name and release date under wraps.

Comprised of Marc-André Chagnon, Julien Maranda, and Patrick Barry, the group has grown a reputation for heavy electro and bass, particularly since the 2015 release of "Religion." The EP will be the first multi-track release from the group since 2018's full-length album, New Worlds.

Kicking off with a dramatic introduction, "KILLZONE" intensely builds into a bass-heavy cyberpunk drop within its first minute. Dark, unrelenting, and epic, the single is not for the lighthearted. It follows a similar thematic vein as its preceding releases, including "Frequencies" with ATLiens and "Time Travel" with Blanke, providing glimpses into the futuristic story still to be told through the EP.

Though BTSM's Futuristic Thriller Movie Experience Tour was postponed as of March 14 due to COVID-19, this release will give fans a taste of the live show experience. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the tour used cinematic, specially commissioned visuals to compliment music from the upcoming EP.

