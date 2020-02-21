You Heard it Here First: BlackGummy and EDDIE Double Down on Dark Electro with "Double-Take"

EDDIE and BlackGummy have each carved out a lane for themselves with the help of deadmau5' world-famous mau5trap imprint, so it was only a matter of time before they teamed up on a track. EDM.com is proud to premiere "Double-Take," the culmination of both artists' signature styles fusing as one.

BlackGummy's techno-inspired rhythms play well with EDDIE's bass-heavy sound design in "Double-Take," which runs 4:30 in length. The two artists not only found a functional middle ground between their own sounds, but married tangents of electronic music that ought to ensure the track plenty of DJ set placement as festival season approaches.

Between collaborations like "Untitled Forever" with No Mana and "Closer" with ATLiens, 2019 was certainly a big year for EDDIE. BlackGummy has been one of mau5trap's rising stars for a number of years now; Brennan Grey, Electrocado, Metacentric and others delivered renditions of several of his songs for an effort titled The Remixes, Vol. 1 in 2018.

Stream or download "Double-Take" across platforms here.

