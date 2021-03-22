Blackmill Releases First Song Since 2019, Promises More This Year

The quiet British producer released a chillhop song titled "Winston" early Sunday morning.
Breaking a long period of radio silence that began in 2019, Blackmill has made his return to the airwaves with his new single, "Winston."

For the younger generation who may be unfamiliar with the British producer, nearly a decade ago, he released a number of melodic dubstep tracks that would go on to become favorites among both fans and artists alike, amassing millions of views on platforms like SoundCloud and YouTube. Exploring a world outside his typical melodic dubstep sound, Blackmill released a gentle chillhop song that acts as a tribute to his dog early Sunday morning.

Check out "Winston" below.

With breezy sound design and a downtempo beat, the new single is the perfect companion for the start of spring. Producing a cheerful tune with warm synths and twinkling keys, Blackmill hopes that his single "uplifts your day like [Winston] does mine."

In addition to the new song, he also promised that more music is on the way this year. For some time now, he's been teasing his third album but has not released any concrete details on when it will arrive. The release of "Winston" and the subsequent announcement has left some fans wondering if the teased future releases will appear on the long-rumored album, but that cannot be confirmed or denied at this time.

