Blackmill Drops Stunning Melodic Dubstep Track Inspired By His Birthplace, the Scottish Highlands
After releasing drum & bass, house and dub tracks alongside a couple of previews, Blackmill is back with his first melodic dubstep song since December.
On Christmas Day 2021, Blackmill stunned fans with his first album in 10 years. On Home, the elusive producer showcased why he's one of the most influential artists in the history of the bass subgenre. Now, he's returned with another melodic offering inspired by the beautiful landmarks of his birthplace.
Born in the Scottish Highlands region, Blackmill used his masterful production skills to create an organic tribute to the natural wonder.
Recommended Articles
Lose Control With a Dose of GRiZ's Intergalactic Bass In New Single, "Feel No Pain"
"One thing 'bout music, when it hits you feel no pain."
A U.K. Nightclub Is Hosting a Fully-Accessible Rave for Disabled People
"Smash every door in and put a ramp down!"
U.K. Funeral Breaks Out Into Impromptu Graveside Rave
The Witton Cemetery in Birmingham hosted a funeral that ended with an impromptu dance party.
Opening the track with a spiritual medley of wind instruments, Blackmill summons cool mountain air as he begins to paint a picture of the rolling, endlessly green hills. Building upon the picturesque foundation, he adds hollowed-out drum punches and a subtle yet steady bassline interwoven with orchestral vocals.
The final product comes together in dramatic fashion. Like many of his iconic tunes of yesteryear, "Highlands" will only make fans beg for Blackmill to finally take the stage for the first live performance in his decade-long career.
FOLLOW BLACKMILL:
Facebook: facebook.com/Blackmill-167224433307649
Twitter: twitter.com/BlackmillMusic
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/blackmill
Spotify: spoti.fi/392qHON