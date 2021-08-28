August 28, 2021
Blanke Returns to Ophelia Records With Devastating Dubstep Track "Boom"
Publish date:

Blanke Returns to Ophelia Records With Devastating Dubstep Track "Boom"

"Boom" is one of the heaviest tunes to hit Ophelia to date.
Author:

c/o Press

"Boom" is one of the heaviest tunes to hit Ophelia to date.

Blanke's monster year has no end in sight.

Coming off his phenomenal performance at Bass Canyon, the Australian producer has returned with a devastating new single called "Boom" out via Seven Lions' venerated Ophelia Records imprint. 

Straying from the soaring, floaty nature of his recent releases, "Boom" is a neck-snapping crowd-pleaser that's already proven to be a surefire hit. Blanke's relentless sound design pounds listeners with menacing growls paired with earth-shattering percussion fit for a dubstep smash. Not only should fans expect to hear this in his sets for the rest of the year, but also expect it to become a staple around the bass music community.

Check out "Boom" below.

Recommended Articles

anti-up-press-photo-scaled
MUSIC RELEASES

Anti Up Release Eccentric Banger, "Something's About to go down"

Chris Lake and Chris Lorenzo have concocted a modish, out-of-this-world banger.

Blanke
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke Returns to Ophelia Records With Devastating Dubstep Track "Boom"

"Boom" is one of the heaviest tunes to hit Ophelia to date.

Afrojack at Tomorrowland
MUSIC RELEASES

Tomorrowland and Universal Music Group Announce New Bespoke Record Label

Afrojack and Chico Rose are the first to release on the collaborative imprint.

Blanke's incredible string of releases is seemingly unending. He was inducted into EDM.com's Class of 2021 alongside nine other rising talents and proceeded to release a string of massive singles, including collaborations with Luma, Dia Frampton, Jason Ross, and Chandler Leighton. 

You can listen to "Boom" on streaming platforms here

FOLLOW BLANKE:

Facebook: facebook.com/blankemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/blankemusic
Instagram: instagram.com/blankemusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ptm6e9

Related

Blanke and Dia Frampton
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke and Dia Frampton Return to Ophelia Records on Heartfelt Single "Spark"

This melodic dubstep smash arrives just in time for festival season.

Blanke and Luma
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke and Luma Release Moving New Single "Survive"

"Survive" may be Blanke's biggest tune of the year.

Seven Lions
EVENTS

Seven Lions Announces Ophelia Records Label Tour With Blanke, Kill The Noise, More

Au5 will also be releasing his debut single on Seven Lions' flagship label this Friday.

Jason Ross and Blanke
MUSIC RELEASES

Jason Ross and Blanke Collide on Melodic Anthem "One More Day" With Chandler Leighton

The combination of Jason Ross, Blanke, and Chandler Leighton feels incredibly natural.

Jason Ross
MUSIC RELEASES

Jason Ross Unveils Ambitious "Convergence" EP on Ophelia Records: Listen

The four-track EP is packed full with massive collaborations.

Seven Lions
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions' "Advent" Series Returns With Third Compilation

The showcase has introduced seven new artists to Ophelia Records.

Seven Lions - Blanke - Trivecta - RBBTS
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions, Blanke and Trivecta Unveil Collossal Collab "Wild And Broken" With RBBTS

A beautiful track that combines the best of melodic dubstep and folk-tinged bass music.

ATLiens and Blanke
MUSIC RELEASES

ATLiens and Blanke Debut Their Monstrous Collab, "Contact"

This tune is out of this world.