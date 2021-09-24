September 24, 2021
Blanke Unleashes Rumbling Drum & Bass Single "Breathe"
Publish date:

Blanke Unleashes Rumbling Drum & Bass Single "Breathe"

"Breathe" was released under Blanke's ÆON:ONE project via Deadbeats.
Author:

c/o Press

"Breathe" was released under Blanke's ÆON:ONE project via Deadbeats.

Just when you thought Blanke's discography couldn't get more robust, the Australian talent is back with another high-powered drum & bass single by way of Deadbeats

Once again, Blanke's versatility is on full display. "Breathe" is a refreshing change of pace following his earth-shattering single "Boom," providing his own vocals for the first time alongside rumbling percussion and old-school synths.

The nostalgic feel of the tune paints a vivid picture of the essence Blanke is trying to evoke during this next chapter of his artistry, capturing the frenetic essentials of drum & bass music while adding his own unique flair. Check out the new single below.

Recommended Articles

Blanke Press Photo 2021
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke Unleashes Rumbling Drum & Bass Single "Breathe"

"Breathe" was released under Blanke's ÆON:ONE project via Deadbeats.

34 seconds ago
Lost Lands
EVENTS

The Lost Lands 2021 Stream is Officially Live: Watch Here

Tune into massive DJ sets from Excision, GRiZ, Eliminate and more.

14 minutes ago
Skinny Days
MUSIC RELEASES

Skinny Days Tap CLMD and JOP for Dance-Pop Bop, "You Don't Have a Heart"

"You Don't Have A Heart" marks the second collaboration from Skinny Days and CLMD.

18 minutes ago

"Breathe" is the first single from Blanke's forthcoming ÆON:ONE EP, which is expected to release in early 2022. The EDM.com Class of 2021 inductee will be debuting his ÆON:MODE live show shortly after the EP drops. 

Find "Breathe" on streaming platforms here

FOLLOW BLANKE:

Facebook: facebook.com/blankemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/blankemusic
Instagram: instagram.com/blankemusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ptm6e9

Related

blanke
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke Delivers Rumbling Drum & Bass Single "Mystery"

"Mystery" offers a wild change of pace for fans of Blanke.

Blanke and Luma
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke and Luma Release Moving New Single "Survive"

"Survive" may be Blanke's biggest tune of the year.

Jason Ross and Blanke
MUSIC RELEASES

Jason Ross and Blanke Collide on Melodic Anthem "One More Day" With Chandler Leighton

The combination of Jason Ross, Blanke, and Chandler Leighton feels incredibly natural.

Blanke and Dia Frampton
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke and Dia Frampton Return to Ophelia Records on Heartfelt Single "Spark"

This melodic dubstep smash arrives just in time for festival season.

eptic
MUSIC RELEASES

Eptic Makes Long-Awaited Return to Drum & Bass With Rumbling New Monstercat Single "Payback"

"With this song I want to pay homage to the jump up style that got me into producing."

Blanke
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke Returns to Ophelia Records With Devastating Dubstep Track "Boom"

"Boom" is one of the heaviest tunes to hit Ophelia to date.

Blanke & GG Magree on Deadbeats (Incinerate)
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke and GG Magree Set Fire to Airwaves With Mid-Tempo Heater “Incinerate”

Two of Australia’s fastest-rising talents came together for a game changer in the world of midtempo.

ATLiens and Blanke
MUSIC RELEASES

ATLiens and Blanke Debut Their Monstrous Collab, "Contact"

This tune is out of this world.