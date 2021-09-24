Blanke Unleashes Rumbling Drum & Bass Single "Breathe"

Just when you thought Blanke's discography couldn't get more robust, the Australian talent is back with another high-powered drum & bass single by way of Deadbeats.
Once again, Blanke's versatility is on full display. "Breathe" is a refreshing change of pace following his earth-shattering single "Boom," providing his own vocals for the first time alongside rumbling percussion and old-school synths.
The nostalgic feel of the tune paints a vivid picture of the essence Blanke is trying to evoke during this next chapter of his artistry, capturing the frenetic essentials of drum & bass music while adding his own unique flair. Check out the new single below.
"Breathe" is the first single from Blanke's forthcoming ÆON:ONE EP, which is expected to release in early 2022. The EDM.com Class of 2021 inductee will be debuting his ÆON:MODE live show shortly after the EP drops.
Find "Breathe" on streaming platforms here.
