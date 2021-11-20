Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Blanke and Deathpact Stun On Gritty New Single, "Mitosis": Listen
Blanke and Deathpact Stun On Gritty New Single, "Mitosis": Listen

Arriving by way of Deadbeats, "Mitosis" is the perfect fusion of Blanke and Deathpact's signature sounds.
Arriving by way of Deadbeats, "Mitosis" is the perfect fusion of Blanke and Deathpact's signature sounds.

As the year comes to a close, we're finally seeing some of the most highly anticipated collaborations that have been teased all festival-season long. That brings us to today, when Blanke and Deathpact delivered their new single, "Mitosis," via Deadbeats.

The rumbling "Mitosis" perfectly encapsulates both Blanke and Deathpact's signature sounds, capturing the dark, gritty feel that's helped cultivate both artists' loyal fan bases. The euphoric intro quickly takes a dark turn, allowing an onslaught of menacing bass patches and pounding drums to take center stage. Overall, "Mitosis" is a masterfully crafted blend of intoxicating and aggressive elements, and a must-listen for fans of bass music.

Both Blanke and Deathpact can safely label 2021 a career year. The former was named to EDM.com's Class of 2021 to kick things off, then released a dizzying string of singles that includes collaborations with Dia Frampton and Jason Ross, among others. Deathpact recently poured gasoline on the feverish interest in their mysterious project by dropping a massive collab with REZZ, which appears on her new spiral LP. 

You can listen to "Mitosis" on streaming platforms here.

