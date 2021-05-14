Blanke and Dia Frampton Return to Ophelia Records on Heartfelt Single "Spark"

Blanke is making 2021 his year.

Since January, the EDM.com Class of 2021 artist has collaborated with the likes of Jason Ross and Luma, provided a remix for Liquid Stranger, and released a drum & bass heater in "Mystery." Now, he returns alongside Dia Frampton for a new collaborative song called "Spark" out via Seven Lions' Ophelia Records.

Both Blanke and Frampton have a clearly defined musicality and "Spark" helps illuminate just that. The latter's immaculate vocal performance conveys a unique type of intimacy, while the soaring synths and dynamic percussion that join her help bring that story to life. This collaboration feels incredibly natural, as their sounds are absolutely perfect for each other.

Though Blanke's releases exist fluidly throughout the electronic music spectrum, "Spark" is a tune that feels right at home on Ophelia.

Listen to "Spark" below and find it on all streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW BLANKE:

Facebook: facebook.com/blankemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/blankemusic

Instagram: instagram.com/blankemusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3ptm6e9

FOLLOW DIA FRAMPTON:

Facebook: facebook.com/DiaFramps

Twitter: twitter.com/DiaFramps

Instagram: instagram.com/diaframpton

Spotify: spoti.fi/3uOvBYy