Blanke and Donna Tella Connect On Heartfelt Single, "Stuck On You": Listen

"Stuck On You" is the first single from Blanke's forthcoming EP on Ophelia Records.

Coming off his biggest year to date in 2021, Blanke is looking to do the same right out of the gate in 2022. He's now tapped Donna Tella for "Stuck On You," out now on Ophelia Records.

Long known for his versatility as a music producer, Blanke lets that versatility shine once again on "Stuck On You." Forgoing the heavy, bass-centric sound we've grown accustomed to, the Australian artist has instead let Donna Tella's charming vocals and heartfelt lyrics lead the way. Her vocals are joined by soaring synths and subtle percussive elements, cultivating an airy, lovestruck feel.

Check out "Stuck On You" below.

"Stuck On You" is the first single from Blanke's forthcoming EP, Land Of The Wayfarer. The record will be his first on Ophelia and is due out March 4th. Fans should keep their eyes peeled for more, as he may soon be eager to provide fans with another track from the seven that will be on the EP. 

Listen to "Stuck On You" on streaming platforms here.

