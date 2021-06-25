Blanke and Luma Release Moving New Single "Survive"

Blanke's unstoppable rise to has been a pleasure to watch unfold. His long list of releases this year includes collaborations with the likes of Jason Ross, Dia Frampton, Seven Lions, Trivecta, and RBBTS. Today he reunites with Luma for their new single "Survive."

At this point in his career, the only expectations fans may have for Blanke is quality. Each of his singles is far too diverse from one another to tie the Australia product to a single genre. This time around, he's cooked up the type of melodic bass music that Ophelia Records is known for.

The piano-led intro builds slowly into Luma's passionate vocals, creating a beautifully haunting atmosphere to reel listeners in. Soon the tune is met with overwhelming build-up as the track transforms into a melancholic arrangement of soaring synths and dynamic percussion. Although Blanke's year has been filled with hit after hit, "Survive" may just take the cake.

Find "Survive" on all streaming platforms here.

