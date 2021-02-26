Blanke Delivers Rumbling Drum & Bass Single "Mystery"

Blanke's rapid growth in the dance music space is undeniable, as the fast-rising talent has amassed a loyal following in only a few short years. Today the Australian beatsmith and EDM.com Class of 2021 artist has delivered his latest single "Mystery" via Downright Music.

"Mystery" is a welcome change of pace, as Blanke has temporarily departed from midtempo and instead written a rumbling drum & bass heater. His unique approach on this single comes in hot right out of the gate, hitting quickly with dark, haunting synth elements before resonating low-ends take ahold. The infectious vocals similarly make an early entrance, commanding attention right from the start before the the track ultimately nosedives into its beautiful drum & bass drop.

"Mystery" isn't wholly new territory for Blanke, but it's an interesting and noteworthy release for the young gun as it branches out from what frequent listeners have come to expect.

Listen to "Mystery" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

