Blanke and RUNN Connect on Shimmering New Single "Lights Out"

"Lights Out" is the second single off of Blanke's forthcoming EP, "Land Of The Wayfarer."

"Lights Out" is the second single off of Blanke's forthcoming EP, "Land Of The Wayfarer."

Following last month's collaboration with Donna Tella, "Stuck On You," Blanke has now tapped RUNN for their new soaring single "Lights Out" via his newfound home, Ophelia Records

Blanke has recently embraced the soaring, heartfelt style that Ophelia embodies and "Lights Out" continues that trend. RUNN's aching vocals shimmer as they lead listeners into a synth-heavy drop lightly dusted with pounding percussion. The second drop feels even more triumphant, teasing with a slight delay before once again letting the synths take center stage.

"Lights Out" is one of Blanke's most beautifully constructed songs yet, indicating another strong year from the Australian producer. The track is the second single off of his forthcoming EP, Land Of The Wayfarer, due out on March 4th.

You can stream "Lights Out" on platforms here and take a listen below.

