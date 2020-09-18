BLAZAR Drops Sexy New Single "Precious"

BLAZAR is bringing the 80s to 2020 with their new single “Precious.” If you were looking for a funky new tune to dance your way into the weekend with, look no further.

The track comes as a collaborative work between some heavy-hitters. It was produced by BLAZAR and Anthony (Ajax) Resta, who has worked with Duran Duran and Elton John, mixed by Mark Needham, who has recorded with The Killers and Stevie Nicks, and mastered by Hans Dekline. The combination of retro synths with modern stylings makes "Precious" the ultimate feel-good track that is sure to uplift your mood. While it feels like we’re going back in a time warp with the single, it simultaneously feels very current due to tracks like Calvin Harris and The Weeknd’s “Over Now” rising up in the charts. If you are feeling romantic, send "Precious" to a loved one and you’ll make their day.

"We are going for a Prince meets Michael Jackson new age kind of thing," said Jerad Finck, the voice behind BLAZAR. It's a straight-up love/sex/attraction song. I wanted to create a vibe as opposed to a more structured song. This is what BLAZAR is about, combining and stretching into new creative realms and pushing boundaries with super rad people."

BLAZAR comes to us out of Spokane, Washington, after Finck assembled a team of one-of-a-kind producers, writers, and engineers to create a new electro-alternative supergroup. One of BLAZAR’s main collaborators is renowned EDM artist DAXSEN, who was most recently featured on their track “Tomorrow.” The group’s influences are described as a retro mix of Daft Punk, synth hip-hop, and ‘80s stylings with modern EDM.

FOLLOW BLAZAR:

Facebook: facebook.com/blazarofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/_blazar_

Instagram: instagram.com/jeradfink

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3iFswnG