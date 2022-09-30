Bleu Clair Joins Forces With OOTORO and Chyra for Sultry House Single, “Killer Bee”

It's been an explosive year for Bleu Clair, who has just added yet another standout house record to his catalog.

Boasting a captivating tech house sound, the Indonesian trailblazer has taken the dance music scene by storm over the course of the last couple years, performing at a slew of major festivals and collaborating with the likes of Matroda, AC Slater and Martin Garrix (as Ytram) among others.

Bleu Clair has now returned with "Killer Bee," a sultry club record. The production expertise of Indonesian compatriot OOTORO seamlessly blends with Clair’s signature style while Chyra’s come-hither vocal performance makes the track all the more irresistible.

Laced with subtle, Middle Eastern-inspired sound design and exotic grooves, “Killer Bee” is a tune masterfully crafted to light up the dancefloor. Its minimal melodic elements are expertly paired with punchy house drum programming and thick basslines, making for an intoxicating cut.

Take a listen to “Killer Bee” below.

“Ken [OOTORO] and I go back a few years," Clair said in a statement. "I remember when I discovered his music just when I started releasing out my work. ‘Killer Bee’ shows the perfect blend of our visions on creating house music and Chyra's vocals are perfect to fill in the track and give it wide perspective. I played this a couple times of on my summer tour and there were some people asking when will we drop this one. So I am excited to finally release this tune."

Stream "Killer Bee" here.

