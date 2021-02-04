The Bloody Beetroots Teams up with Teddy Killerz for Debut Drum & Bass Single "Elevate"

Electro icon The Bloody Beetroots is well known for his raw and gritty sound, teeming with impeccable sound design and crushing bass. It only seems natural, then, for the veteran producer to venture into the world of drum & bass, where his approach to production would feel right at home.

The Bloody Beetroots did just that, teaming up with drum & bass trio Teddy Killerz for his genre debut, "Elevate."

A dark neurofunk banger through and through, “Elevate” is an immense effort from the all-star pairing of The Bloody Beetroots and Teddy Killerz. High-octane from start to finish, the new single is a certified dance floor destroyer, with its distorted reese basses and relentless drum breaks.

“2020 brought a lot of changes and widened my sound palette,” says The Bloody Beetroots about the release. “I always wanted to do a drum and bass release. The first of a long series I hope! I had a lot of fun with Teddy Killerz. They are top notch and this is gonna smash the dance floor!”

With "Elevate," The Bloody Beetroots makes his full debut on Monstercat, after previously being featured on vocals for ShockOne's "Run." Teddy Killerz have also left their mark on Monstercat, with a collaboration with MUZZ, “Shut It Down" ft. MC Mota.

"Elevate" is out now, and can be found here.

FOLLOW THE BLOODY BEETROOTS:

Facebook: facebook.com/thebloodybeetroots

Twitter: twitter.com/BloodyBeetroots

Instagram: instagram.com/thebloodybeetrootsofficial

Spotify: spoti.fi/3sroMLX

FOLLOW TEDDY KILLERZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/teddykillerz1

Twitter: twitter.com/TeddyKillerz

Instagram: instagram.com/teddykillerzofficial

Spotify: spoti.fi/3gm9fpP