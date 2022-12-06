Blossom Levels Up With New Single and First-Ever Headlining Tour

Don’t be fooled by Blossom's endearing dimples, pink hair and chic outfits. Underneath all the cute lies a force to be reckoned with.

The surging DJ and house music producer has released "On My Own," the first single off a forthcoming EP. Out now on her very own Pink Planet imprint, the dark and wistful tune puts dreamy vocals and gritty synths at the forefront, complemented by a pumping bassline and spacey, atmospheric sound design.

In the contemplative track, Blossom ruminates about the loneliness that comes after heartbreak.

“‘On My Own’ is an ode to the people I once loved and lost, and an exploration into who I must become in order to transition into who I’m destined to be,” she explained in a statement.

Following the release, Blossom also revealed her first-ever headlining tour. The "On My Own" tour will go down during the first couple months of 2023 with stops in Los Angeles, Denver, San Francisco and other major cities.

Listen to "On My Own" on streaming platforms here and check out Blossom's headlining 2023 tour dates below.

Blossoms "On My Own" tour dates. Blossom/Instagram

