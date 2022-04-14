Skip to main content
Blunts & Blondes and Zeds Dead Drop Emotionally Charged Bass Anthem, "Think Of You"

Blunts & Blondes and Zeds Dead Drop Emotionally Charged Bass Anthem, "Think Of You"

"Think Of You" is the final single off of Blunts & Blondes' upcoming debut album, "Story of a Stoner."

Blunts & Blondes (via Twitter)

"Think Of You" is the final single off of Blunts & Blondes' upcoming debut album, "Story of a Stoner."

Blunts & Blondes and Zeds Dead have finally delivered one of their most requested IDs. 

Preparing for this month's release of his debut album, Story of a Stoner, Blunts & Blondes dropped record's final single, "Think Of You," with help from iconic electronic music duo Zeds Dead. Fans have been clamoring for an official release for close to a year now after they debuted it last July at their Red Rocks takeover, Deadrocks VII.

Opening with fluttering keys, celestial vocals and a warm bassline, Blunts & Blondes and Zeds Dead eventually build up to a classic, wobble-heavy drop. Reminiscent of the days when new dubstep was discovered on YouTube, the minimalistic production and sentimental vocals envelop listeners in a warm and fuzzy blanket of nostalgia.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Take a listen to "Think of You," which arrives by way of Zeds Dead's venerated Deadbeats imprint, below. You can download and stream the final single off of Story of a Stoner before its 4/20 release here.

FOLLOW BLUNTS & BLONDES:

Facebook: facebook.com/bluntsandblondes
Twitter: twitter.com/_bluntsnblondes
Instagram: instagram.com/_bluntsnblondes
Spotify: spoti.fi/2QXuqE4

FOLLOW ZEDS DEAD:

Facebook: facebook.com/zedsdead
Twitter: twitter.com/zedsdead
Instagram: instagram.com/zedsdead
Spotify: spoti.fi/3rtnrmg

Related

Urbandawn, Zeds Dead
MUSIC RELEASES

Zeds Dead Drop Unique Drum 'n' Bass Track, "Sound Of The Underground" with Urbandawn

It's off the forthcoming We Are Deadbeats, Vol. 4 compilation.

Zeds Dead, Subtronics, and Flowdan
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics Taps Zeds Dead and Flowdan for Supercharged Collaboration, "Gassed Up"

"Gassed Up" is the second single to be released from Subtronics' upcoming album, "Fractals."

Zeds Dead MKLA
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Zeds Dead and MKLA's After-Hours House Single, "Alive"

The track arrives ahead of Zeds Dead's upcoming two-night "DeadRocks" run at Red Rocks Amphitheater on July 2nd and 3rd.

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Zeds Dead and PEEKABOO's Long Sought-After "POWA" ID Finally Hits Streaming Platforms

Zeds Dead's last single of 2020 is a feverishly anticipated collaboration with fellow dubstep heavyweight PEEKABOO.

WordofMouth_LouisTheChild
MUSIC RELEASES

Word of Mouth: Louis The Child and Whethan Drop Collaborative EP, Zeds Dead Teams Up With Ganja White Knight & More

Catch up on the music you might have missed with Word of Mouth!

Zeds Dead
MUSIC RELEASES

Zeds Dead Unveil Deluxe Edition of "We Are Deadbeats (Vol. 4)"

The compilation contains remixes from Sippy, Eprom, Blanke, and more.

DNMO 1 © Glen Matheny
MUSIC RELEASES

DNMO Teams Up with Sub Urban for Infective "Sick Of You"

The producer returns on Deadbeats for another forward-thinking release.

magnets
MUSIC RELEASES

Zeds Dead and Snails Link Up For "Magnets" ft. Akylla

Zeds Dead X Snails are magnetic!