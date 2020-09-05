Blunts & Blondes and Afterthought Team Up with Wiz Khalifa for Massive “McQueen Dreams”

Back in February, Blunts & Blondes shared a short snippet on Facebook of an unreleased song in collaboration with Afterthought and hip-hop sage Wiz Khalifa. Needless to say, when Blunt & Blondes teased on social media at the end of August that he would be releasing a track soon with "a good homie and a rap legend," fans began to rejoice. Released on September 4th, the single has finally landed on Zeds Dead’s celebrated label, Deadbeats.

After premiering on Deadbeats Radio's Twitch channel one day before its official release, "McQueen Dreams" is out now on all streaming platforms and ready to be consumed by the masses.

“McQueen Dreams” is the ultimate party-at-home anthem. While events may still be on pause, “McQueen Dreams” reminds us that we can still let loose at home. Grab some of your best weed and a bottle of champagne for a long night ahead, guided by subterranean bass and Khalifa’s rap prowess. Whether it’s an evening with the roommates tonight or pre-game festivities one year from now, this hybrid trap excursion is the perfect party starter.

You can listen to "McQueen Dreams" below.

