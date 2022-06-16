BLVK JVCK and ASAP TyY Join Forces for Ferocious Dubstep Track, "BODY SH!T"

It seems BLVK JVCK will stop at nothing to amplify his signature "hoodstep" sound.

A merciless blend of dubstep and hip-hop, hoodstep is one of the defining characteristics of the Class of 2021 star's blue-ribbon career in electronic music. Having previously produced music for Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Young Jeezy and many other esteemed rappers as half of the decorated production duo The Runners, BLVK JVCK has an innate ability to incorporate hip-hop into festival bangers.

The latest example is "BODY SH!T," a relentless dubstep tune featuring gritty verses from ASAP TyY, a member of the famed A$AP Mob hip-hop collective. BLVK JVCK says the heavy-hitting single, which released under Zeds Dead's Deadbeats banner, is emblematic of his patented genre.

"I am truly blessed to be able to collaborate with a forward-thinking artist like A$AP TyY," BLVK JVCK said in a statement. "The authenticity that comes with HOODSTEP is very important and ‘BODY SH!T’ is another prime example."

Listen to "BODY SH!T" below and stream the single here.

FOLLOW BLVK JVCK:

Facebook: facebook.com/BLVKJVCK

Twitter: twitter.com/blvkjvck

Instagram: instagram.com/blvkjvck

Spotify: spoti.fi/2YNkX76