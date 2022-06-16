Skip to main content
BLVK JVCK and ASAP TyY Join Forces for Ferocious Dubstep Track, "BODY SH!T"

BLVK JVCK and ASAP TyY Join Forces for Ferocious Dubstep Track, "BODY SH!T"

The Class of 2020 star has once again come through with a relentless dubstep banger.

Deadbeats

The Class of 2020 star has once again come through with a relentless dubstep banger.

It seems BLVK JVCK will stop at nothing to amplify his signature "hoodstep" sound.

A merciless blend of dubstep and hip-hop, hoodstep is one of the defining characteristics of the Class of 2021 star's blue-ribbon career in electronic music. Having previously produced music for Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Young Jeezy and many other esteemed rappers as half of the decorated production duo The Runners, BLVK JVCK has an innate ability to incorporate hip-hop into festival bangers.

The latest example is "BODY SH!T," a relentless dubstep tune featuring gritty verses from ASAP TyY, a member of the famed A$AP Mob hip-hop collective. BLVK JVCK says the heavy-hitting single, which released under Zeds Dead's Deadbeats banner, is emblematic of his patented genre.

"I am truly blessed to be able to collaborate with a forward-thinking artist like A$AP TyY," BLVK JVCK said in a statement. "The authenticity that comes with HOODSTEP is very important and ‘BODY SH!T’ is another prime example."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

blvk jvck asap tyy
MUSIC RELEASES

BLVK JVCK and ASAP TyY Join Forces for Ferocious Dubstep Track, "BODY SH!T"

The Class of 2020 star has once again come through with a relentless dubstep banger.

By Jason Heffler17 seconds ago
general djing
EVENTS

Beatport Announces First-Ever "ReConnect" Electronic Music Summit In New York City

The summit expands Beatport's philanthropic "ReConnect" initiative, which launched during the pandemic and has since raised over $800,000.

By Jason Heffler28 minutes ago
Stavroz_37I9298_V3_HR
MUSIC RELEASES

Stavroz Releases Final Installment of Music Video Series Inspired By Orpheus

Set to tracks off the quartet's latest album, "Mindibu," the three videos collectively tell the story of a love lost and bravely recovered.

By Rachel Kupfer1 hour ago

Listen to "BODY SH!T" below and stream the single here.

FOLLOW BLVK JVCK:

Facebook: facebook.com/BLVKJVCK
Twitter: twitter.com/blvkjvck
Instagram: instagram.com/blvkjvck
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YNkX76

Related

BLVK JVCK
MUSIC RELEASES

BLVK JVCK Demands Respect In Music Video for Ferocious Dubstep Song, "No Love"

"No Love" arrived today by way of Zeds Dead's venerated Deadbeats label.

BLVK JVCK
MUSIC RELEASES

BLVK JVCK Taps THATSHYM for Trap and Hip-Hop Hybrid, "DIFFERENT"

BLVK JVCK's latest banger arrives by way of Deadbeats.

BLVK JVCK Kneeling in Tunnel
MUSIC RELEASES

BLVK JVCK Drops Urban-infused Dubstep Single “THVT SH!T” on Deadbeats

“This is the beginning of bringing the streets and bass stages together.”

BLVK JVCK - GANG X4
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Music Video for BLVK JVCK's Fiery Single "THE SHOOTV"

BLVK JVCK holds nothing back on his high-powered return to Deadbeats.

BLVK JVCK iMinikon
MUSIC RELEASES

BLVK JVCK Drops Rip-Roaring Dubstep Edit of iMinikon's Viral Hip-Hop Single "I'm Tryna"

A mind-bending hip-hop and trap hybrid for the TikTok age.

BLVK JVCK - HEADER (Kneeling In Tunnel
MUSIC RELEASES

BLVK JVCK and Tay Money Drop Music Video for New Single, “LUCKY”

The single also comes with a tour announcement from BLVK JVCK.

BLVK JVCK Kneeling in Tunnel
MUSIC RELEASES

BLVK JVCK Brings Hoodstep to The Notorious B.I.G. Classic in “LOOT”

BLVK JVCK delivers his ruthless blend of dubstep and hip-hop for a distinct style he defines as “hoodstep.”

Producer NGHTMRE and rapper Gunna posing in promotion of their joint single "CASH COW".
MUSIC RELEASES

NGHTMRE Teams Up with BLVK JVCK for VIP of “CASH COW” ft. Gunna

NGHTMRE’s latest hip-hop record just got a nasty rework.