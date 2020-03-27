BLVK JVCK Enlists Comethazine for Heavy Trap Tune, “GVNG X4”

BLVK JVCK‘s penchant for marrying the worlds of hip-hop and heavy bass music is on full display in his latest single. “GVNG X4” sees the decorated DJ/producer doing what he does best with the help of St. Louis rapper Comethazine.

Comethazine’s signature “SoundCloud rap” style takes center stage in the first several measures of “GVNG X4.” At the drop, however, BLVK JVCK (real name Jermaine Jackson) lets his production prowess shine through. Hard-hitting bass meets with a dissonant synth melody to yield a menacing yet danceable addition to any DJ set.

Jackson has racked up his fair share of music accolades long before BLVK JVCK was a glimmer in his eye. He’s lent his expertise to singles like "Go Hard" by DJ Khaled and "Hustlin" by Rick Ross. Among his other collaborators are Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Chris Brown.

“GVNG X4” featuring Comethazine is out now via Big Beat Records and can be streamed or downloaded across platforms here.

FOLLOW BLVK JVCK:

Facebook: facebook.com/BLVKJVCK

Twitter: twitter.com/blvkjvck

Instagram: instagram.com/blvkjvck

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/blvkjvck