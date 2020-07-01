With his rip-roaring take on trap and dubstep, DJ and producer BLVK JVCK has been making serious noise in the netherworlds of bass music for quite some time now.

As a prominent Black artist in the electronic music world, he has also emerged as a staunch and outspoken advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement, recently releasing a powerful and timely music video for his single "WHVT." Keeping the conversation around racial and social injustice alive, BLVK JVCK recently livestreamed a special performance for Insomniac's "One Beat" series in which all donations made were directed to the Los Angeles Urban League, an organization that "serves, educates and empowers African Americans and other minorities to secure economic self-reliance and civil rights by providing targeted social programs and advocating for issues that benefit our communities."

Spinning from a vacant home in Miami, BLVCK JVCK delivered a dynamic DJ set chock full of thunderous dubstep tracks. Dropping an array of heavy-hitting tunes from his bass music counterparts, like Bandlez and Barely Alive ("Meme Graveyard"), Cyclops ("Vice Grip"), and Sludge ("The Feast"), he delivered quite a memorable performance.

You can watch the set in full below.

