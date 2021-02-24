Watch BLVK JVCK and Riot Ten's Trippy Music Video for "TIK TOK" With $teve Cannon

When EDM.com Class of 2021 artist BLVK JVCK joined forces with dubstep heavyweight Riot Ten, it was obvious that something huge was in the making.

While we were all trapped indoors, the duo swooped in to save the day with their $teve Cannon-assisted single "TIK TOK." The rowdy track had fans turning their homes into mosh-pits back in October, and they're now ready to do it all over again with the release of track's official music video.

In the fever dream of a video, we see Cannon surrounded by a bevy of video vixens as they get wild during a poker game. The trippy visuals are the perfect pairing for this hybrid hip-hop and bass behemoth. Check out the video in full below.

