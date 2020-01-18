BLVK JVCK and Tay Money Drop Music Video for New Single, “LUCKY”

Starting off the year strong, BLVK JVCK has released his first single off 2020, a new collaboration with rapper Tay Money titled “LUCKY.” Arriving by the way of Big Beat Records, the single is also joined by an official music video.

Known for his fusion of dubstep and hip-hop, BLVK JVCK adds another heater to his arsenal with his latest track. Featuring the fearless rapper Tay Money, “LUCKY” is a hard-hitting single sure to resonate with hyped-up listeners everywhere. Following suit with his previous productions, “CASH COW” and “LOOT,” the track takes the boldness and confidence exuded in rap music and blends it with the crazy energy of dubstep to make a cutting-edge, high-energy statement.

BLVK JVCK has hinted 2020 will be the year he takes over. Fans can expect an upcoming EP featuring many more collaborations. At the time of writing, there is no official release date for the EP.

Along with the release of the single, BLVK JVCK announced he will play support on Moody Good's Sunny Side Up Tour alongside dubstep rising star Effin. Catch “LUCKY” live across eight tour dates starting in Tempe, Arizona and wrapping up in Madison, Wisconsin. Moody Good’s tour will run until March 14th. For all additional information, visit here.

Stream or download "LUCKY," out now on Big Beat Records.

FOLLOW BLVK JVCK:

Facebook: facebook.com/BLVKJVCK

Twitter: twitter.com/blvkjvck

Instagram: instagram.com/blvkjvck

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/blvkjvck

FOLLOW TAY MONEY:

Twitter: twitter.com/taymoneyduh

Instagram: instagram.com/taymoneyduh