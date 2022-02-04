BLVK JVCK Taps THATSHYM for Trap and Hip-Hop Hybrid, "DIFFERENT"

BLVK JVCK holds nothing back with his latest banger, a hip-hop and trap hybrid called "DIFFERENT" with THATSHYM.

"DIFFERENT" is a highlight reel of what fans love about BLVK JVCK's music. His high-octane sound is on full display, showcasing ferocious bass and rattling percussion. THATSHYM's smooth verses serve as the catalyst for a hard-hitting sound that embraces listeners in both drops, making this an instant favorite for those who simply can't get enough of BLVK JVCK's signature sound.

Check out the new single, which arrives by way of Zeds Dead's Deadbeats, below.

The king of hoodstep has found his home on Deadbeats with "DIFFERENT" being his latest release on the venerated electronic music label. Last year he released two stunners in "NO LOVE" and "THE SHOOTV," paving the way for more phenomenal music this year. Keep your eyes peeled for what BLVK JVCK has under his sleeve.

Listen to "DIFFERENT" on streaming platforms here.

