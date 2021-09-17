September 17, 2021
Watch the Music Video for BLVK JVCK's Fiery Single "THE SHOOTV"
Publish date:

Watch the Music Video for BLVK JVCK's Fiery Single "THE SHOOTV"

BLVK JVCK holds nothing back on his high-powered return to Deadbeats.
Author:

c/o Press

BLVK JVCK holds nothing back on his high-powered return to Deadbeats.

After a quiet start to the year, BLVK JVCK is back in action. Returning to Zeds Dead's Deadbeats imprint, the Miami-based bass music producer has dropped his latest single "THE SHOOTV" alongside a wild music video.

In usual BLVK JVCK fashion, "THE SHOOTV" holds nothing back. From start to finish, the raucous single maintains a heavy feel that helps cultivate a hype-inducing atmosphere. The music video follows an escaped convict celebrating his getaway as he gets rowdy to the high-powered single. The music video was directed by Content Kidz with BLVK JVCK himself as the editor. 

Check out the new music video below.

Recommended Articles

BLVK JVCK - GANG X4
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Music Video for BLVK JVCK's Fiery Single "THE SHOOTV"

BLVK JVCK holds nothing back on his high-powered return to Deadbeats.

KDrew - Close
MUSIC RELEASES

KDrew Breathes New Life Into 2014 Dance Anthem "Let Me Go" With Melodic Dubstep Remix

Eight years later, "Let Me Go" still offers the same euphoric thrill.

edc las vegas
EVENTS

Here Are All the Events Going Down In Las Vegas the Week of EDC 2021

Tiësto, Marshmello, DJ Snake, and many more will perform at over 40 events throughout Sin City in celebration of the return of EDC Las Vegas.

Since launching his solo project in 2017, BLVK JVCK has quickly become a dynamic force in electronic music. He was named to EDM.com's Class of 2021 to open the year, additionally being recognized as a trailblazer in the industry a few weeks later.

Listen to "THE SHOOTV" on streaming platforms here

FOLLOW BLVK JVCK:

Facebook: facebook.com/BLVKJVCK
Twitter: twitter.com/blvkjvck
Instagram: instagram.com/blvkjvck
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YNkX76

Related

BLVK JVCK - HEADER (Kneeling In Tunnel
MUSIC RELEASES

BLVK JVCK and Tay Money Drop Music Video for New Single, “LUCKY”

The single also comes with a tour announcement from BLVK JVCK.

BLVK JVCK - GANG X4
MUSIC RELEASES

BLVK JVCK Enlists Comethazine for Heavy Trap Tune, “GVNG X4”

BLVK JVCK turned up the heaviness for his latest release.

BLVK JVCK Kneeling in Tunnel
MUSIC RELEASES

BLVK JVCK Brings Hoodstep to The Notorious B.I.G. Classic in “LOOT”

BLVK JVCK delivers his ruthless blend of dubstep and hip-hop for a distinct style he defines as “hoodstep.”

BLVK JVCK, Riot Ten
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch BLVK JVCK and Riot Ten's Trippy Music Video for "TIK TOK" With $teve Cannon

This will make you want to get rowdy.

BLVK-JVCK-Photo-Credit-Mario-Kristian
MUSIC RELEASES

Flosstradamus, BLVK JVCK, and Leat'eq drop trap powerhouse "G.O.D (GRIND OR DIE)"

When trap original Flosstradamus teams up with hip-hop residents BLVK JVCK, and newcomer Leat'eq, expect a massive, in-your-face trap track.

BLVK JVCK Kneeling in Tunnel
MUSIC RELEASES

BLVK JVCK Drops Urban-infused Dubstep Single “THVT SH!T” on Deadbeats

“This is the beginning of bringing the streets and bass stages together.”

2019-08-14 BLVK JVCK-60-Edit-3
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #15: BLVK JVCK

Join us live as we sip a custom drink crafted by EDM.com Class of 2021 artist BLVK JVCK.

blvk jvck
MUSIC RELEASES

[WATCH] BLVK JVCK Uploads Riveting "IF MALCOLM X WAS A DJ" Livestream Performance

All donations made during the livestream were directed to the Los Angeles Urban League.