Watch the Music Video for BLVK JVCK's Fiery Single "THE SHOOTV"

After a quiet start to the year, BLVK JVCK is back in action. Returning to Zeds Dead's Deadbeats imprint, the Miami-based bass music producer has dropped his latest single "THE SHOOTV" alongside a wild music video.
In usual BLVK JVCK fashion, "THE SHOOTV" holds nothing back. From start to finish, the raucous single maintains a heavy feel that helps cultivate a hype-inducing atmosphere. The music video follows an escaped convict celebrating his getaway as he gets rowdy to the high-powered single. The music video was directed by Content Kidz with BLVK JVCK himself as the editor.
Since launching his solo project in 2017, BLVK JVCK has quickly become a dynamic force in electronic music. He was named to EDM.com's Class of 2021 to open the year, additionally being recognized as a trailblazer in the industry a few weeks later.
Listen to "THE SHOOTV" on streaming platforms here.
