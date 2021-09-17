Watch the Music Video for BLVK JVCK's Fiery Single "THE SHOOTV"

BLVK JVCK holds nothing back on his high-powered return to Deadbeats.

After a quiet start to the year, BLVK JVCK is back in action. Returning to Zeds Dead's Deadbeats imprint, the Miami-based bass music producer has dropped his latest single "THE SHOOTV" alongside a wild music video.

In usual BLVK JVCK fashion, "THE SHOOTV" holds nothing back. From start to finish, the raucous single maintains a heavy feel that helps cultivate a hype-inducing atmosphere. The music video follows an escaped convict celebrating his getaway as he gets rowdy to the high-powered single. The music video was directed by Content Kidz with BLVK JVCK himself as the editor.

Check out the new music video below.

Since launching his solo project in 2017, BLVK JVCK has quickly become a dynamic force in electronic music. He was named to EDM.com's Class of 2021 to open the year, additionally being recognized as a trailblazer in the industry a few weeks later.

Listen to "THE SHOOTV" on streaming platforms here.

