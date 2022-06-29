A Collab From Bob Moses and The Chainsmokers Is On the Way: Listen to a Preview

What do you get when you put The Chainsmokers and Bob Moses in the studio?

We'll find out on July 1st, when the two award-winning dance music duos release their first-ever collaboration, "Why Can't You Wait," via Disruptor. Floating with daydreamy chords and effervescent sound design, previews of the single have already hinted that both group's vocalists, Drew Taggert and Tom Howie, respectively, will be featured.

Take a listen to a preview of the indie dance track below.

"We have this record we did that we are obsessed with and wanted to send it over and see if you guys were open to working on it together," The Chainsmokers wrote to Bob Moses back when the track was in its early stages. "Think it's right down your alley and you guys could def take it to the next level."

You can pre-save "Why Can't You Wait," which comes just weeks after the release of The Chainsmokers' fourth studio album, So Far So Good, here.

