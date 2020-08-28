Bob Moses Release Highly Anticipated Thematic Project "Desire"

Acclaimed electronic duo Bob Moses have been consistent with delivering spellbinding, deep, and downright seductive tracks throughout their illustrious career. They continue that GrammyAward-winning formula with their new album Desire. The concept project vows to be a love story for the digital age, touching on the highs and lows of our wants through thematic songwriting and dark, sexy electronic production.

The pair touches on these themes across the six-track collection, beginning with "Love We Found." The beat of the single reflects the yearning touched upon in the lyrics, gently pulling you in as the groove builds. The story continues with the three previously released singles "The Blame," the titular "Desire" featuring ZHU, and "Hold Me Up," each more hypnotizing than the next. "Outlier" serves as a mirror for all those fixated with their "perfect" outward image displayed often in our ever-growing obsession with social media. "Ordinary Day" closes the book as an homage to 90s dance music with lyrics that express self-awareness and the desire for normality.

To commemorate the new album, Bob Moses will be performing a set at Inside Lands, Outside Lands' first venture into the livestreaming space. Tune in to see a portion of their 2019 live performance, which will be followed by a new club set featuring "The Blame" and "Desire."

You can stream and download Desire across all platforms here.

