Bob Moses Drop Spellbinding New Single from Forthcoming Concept EP, "The Blame"

It's tough to follow up a collaboration with the one and only ZHU, but for venerated electronic duo Bob Moses, it's a cinch.

Following the release of "Desire," Bob Moses have unveiled "The Blame," a spellbinding indie dance and deep house hybrid about the gut-wrenching consequences of actions contrived from blind desire. Fleshed out via the hypnotic production and visceral vocal stylings of the Grammy Award-nominated tandem, the story is an all too familiar commentary about love and regret in the digital age.

The motif of the realization of pain and its pitfalls are illuminated as Bob Moses' Tom Howie croons, "I could tell you that my heart beats all alone / Tell you that I've got no soul / Tell you that I lost control / Could tell you that I'll find another way / This can't be the price you pay."

"The Blame" and the ZHU-assisted "Desire" will both appear on Bob Moses' forthcoming Desire EP, a concept record containing six continuously mixed tracks. The project is slated for an August 28th release via Domino. Desire is also now available to pre-order on limited edition black and clear smoke 12" vinyl.

Listen to "The Blame" below and find the single on streaming platforms here.

