Bob Moses Deliver Cathartic Single "Time and Time Again" With Angsty Visualizer: Watch

An exciting new era has begun for Grammy Award-nominated duo Bob Moses.

After a lull on the music front, their latest single "Time and Time Again" marks the tandem's debut release on Astralwerks, in a unique global partnership with Domino Recording Co. Known for their immaculate collision of house music and emotionally charged pop, Bob Moses also recently announced a 25-stop tour in 2022 with support from Amtrac, TSHA, and Jon Hopkins.

"Time and Time Again" transcends what Bob Moses have brought to past hits. At the surface, the track is a nod to the nostalgia of time spent dancing with friends. However, in a statement, the duo explained that the track "was inspired by a close friend who we lost too soon," adding that the writing process was "cathartic, and it helped us realize that all of those shared adventures of dancing until the sunrise are memories we’re lucky to hold."

Merging distorted melodies with trance-inducing grooves, “Time And Time Again” was produced by Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance of Bob Moses and mixed by Grammy-winning producer Mark Stent. Together, they executed a mesmerizing backdrop to Howie’s stunning vocal work.

Directed by Lucky, the official visualizer for "Time and Time Again" is rooted in catharsis. Choreographed by Lisa Eaton, it eloquently embodies the song's potent rhythms in a thrashing purge of energy. The audiovisual amplifies the track's euphoric yet ominous mood via a series of movement scenes shot in intimate spaces.

“It’s a big week for us: a new tour for 2022 and now our first new music in a while," Bob Moses said in a joint statement. "We spent most of the last year in the studio, and this track feels like the perfect first taste of what we’ve been working on."

You can find "Time and Time Again" on your preferred streaming platform here. See below for the full list of 2022 tour dates and purchase tickets here.

March 20 - Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

March 21 - Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

March 22 - Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater

March 25 - Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

March 26 - Dallas, TX South Side Music Hall

March 28 - Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

March 30 - Washington, DC 9:30 Club

March 31 - Richmond, VA The National

April 2 - Brooklyn, NY Great Hall at Avant Gardner

April 5 - Boston, MA Big Night Live

April 7 - Toronto, ON History

April 8 - Montreal, QC Mtelus

April 9 - Ithaca, NY State Theatre

April 10 - Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

April 12 - Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

April 13 - Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

April 15 - Lawrence, KS Granada Theater

April 16 - Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

May 12 - San Francisco, CA The Warfield

May 13 - Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

May 19 - Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

May 20 - Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

May 21 - Vancouver, BC Malkin Bowl

November 8 - Amsterdam, NL Melkweg

November 16 - London, UK KOKO

