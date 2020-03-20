BODÉ Enlists Kinck for House Gem “Clout”

Over the past couple of years, BODÉ has been cementing himself as a name to watch, releasing quality house music that caters to the dance floors as much as it does the radio. His latest musical effort, titled “Clout” and featuring talented vocalist Kinck, marks his first release for the year, following deep house anthem “Missing” featuring Tanya Lacey, as well as indie crossover “Good Enough” with help from Tailor.

“Clout,” which is out via Tiësto’s Musical Freedom imprint, is a stunning and atmospheric house effort from BODÉ (real name Boris Deckers). The instrumental gets right into action with a warm sub bass and ambient textures, while Kinck’s unique vocal timbre contributes majorly to the entire vibe. The drop is a tasteful display of complex synth work and groovy drums, and it undoubtedly completes the track, making up for a unique result.

“Clout” definitely marks the first of many singles BODÉ has lined up for this year. With releases on labels such as SOURCE (Spinnin’ Records), Armin van Buuren’s Armada and Tiësto’s Musical Freedom, as well as official remix duties for the likes of Tobtok, Adrian Lux and Tom Walker under his belt, BODÉ is definitely going to keep rising.

