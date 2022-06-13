Skip to main content
Bok Nero Unveils Fierce Bass House Single, “Move It”

Bok Nero Unveils Fierce Bass House Single, “Move It”

Out now by way of Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak, the single marks yet another display of Bok Nero’s genre-bending style.

Alex Estrada

Out now by way of Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak, the single marks yet another display of Bok Nero’s genre-bending style.

Fusing hip-hop and bass music in inventive ways, Bok Nero is redefining what it means to be an electronic music artist.

With a discography that dates back to 2016 and collaborations with the likes of QUIX, Riot Ten, UZ, Yellow Claw and many more, Nero has established himself as a trailblazer within the scene. Following the trap-driven “No Brakes” and the explosive “DROP,” the talented rapper and producer has now returned with yet another heater, this time bringing together fierce bars and irresistible house grooves on “Move It.”

Out now by way of Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak, the single marks yet another display of Bok Nero’s genre-bending style, with his energetic vocals nicely flowing atop a frenetic instrumental. While vintage samples and minimal house percussion kick off the tune, imaginative sound design and rumbling bass take over in no time. The result is one of his most heavy-hitting singles to date, and yet another display of his unique character.

Listen to “Move It” below:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Bok Nero (credit Alex Estrada)
MUSIC RELEASES

Bok Nero Unveils Fierce Bass House Single “Move It” via Dim Mak

Out now by way of Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak, the single marks yet another display of Bok Nero’s genre-bending style.

By Konstantinos Karakolis14 seconds ago
Big Gigantic
MUSIC RELEASES

"Brighter Future 2": Listen to Big Gigantic's Colossal, Genre-Bending Eighth Album

Featuring collaborations with Aloe Blacc, GRiZ, Vic Mensa, Elohim and others, the dynamic album promotes optimism and understanding.

By Brooke Bierman1 hour ago
Akeos
MUSIC RELEASES

Akeos Continues to Defy Genres With Mind-Bending Single, "Dualshock": Listen

With each forward-thinking release, the Class of 2022 star pushes the envelope and raises the bar for her electronic music contemporaries.

By Niko SaniJun 11, 2022

FOLLOW BOK NERO:

Facebook: facebook.com/BokNero13
Instagram: instagram.com/boknero
Twitter: twitter.com/neropromo
Spotify: spoti.fi/39eoUJT

Tags
terms:
Bok NeroNew MusicDim Mak

Related

Bear Grillz - "Demons" (Album Artwork) - Dim Mak Records
MUSIC RELEASES

Bear Grillz Bares His Inner Demons on Debut Album with Dim Mak

Bear Grillz collaborated with Kabaka Pyramid, Sullivan King and Dirty Heads on deeply personal debut album with Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Records.

quix
MUSIC RELEASES

QUIX Impresses With New Drum & Bass Single on Dim Mak

"I've never made a DnB song like this before, and I wanted to challenge myself to incorporate the mainstream style with my signature style."

Two Friends - Press Photo for "Dollar Menu" EP on Dim Mak Records (EDM.com Feature)
MUSIC RELEASES

Two Friends Offer Fans a Taste from the "Dollar Menu" with Dim Mak Records

Two Friends make their debut on Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Records with the release of "Dollar Menu" featuring Dani Poppitt.

KRANE
MUSIC RELEASES

KRANE Shares Candid Message on Sophomore Album "Getting Better"

KRANE's highly anticipated sophomore album arrives by way of Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Records.

Riot Ten
MUSIC RELEASES

Riot Ten Unveils "Hype Or Die: Emergence" EP on Dim Mak

When Riot Ten tells you to get hyped, you do it.

quiet bison
MUSIC RELEASES

Quiet Bison Unveils Artful 30-Track Debut Album, "Dawn": Listen

"Dawn" is a scintillating display of Quiet Bison’s groundbreaking style.

Egzod City
MUSIC RELEASES

Egzod Enlists Fenris for Fresh, Bass-Driven Single “Changes”

The buzzing producer is back with yet another heater.

Steve Aoki Neon Future III Remixes
MUSIC RELEASES

Will Sparks Brings Some Electro House to Steve Aoki's Neon Future III Remix Package

Will Sparks transforms Steve Aoki's "Anything More" into a festival banger.