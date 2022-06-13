Bok Nero Unveils Fierce Bass House Single, “Move It”

Fusing hip-hop and bass music in inventive ways, Bok Nero is redefining what it means to be an electronic music artist.

With a discography that dates back to 2016 and collaborations with the likes of QUIX, Riot Ten, UZ, Yellow Claw and many more, Nero has established himself as a trailblazer within the scene. Following the trap-driven “No Brakes” and the explosive “DROP,” the talented rapper and producer has now returned with yet another heater, this time bringing together fierce bars and irresistible house grooves on “Move It.”

Out now by way of Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak, the single marks yet another display of Bok Nero’s genre-bending style, with his energetic vocals nicely flowing atop a frenetic instrumental. While vintage samples and minimal house percussion kick off the tune, imaginative sound design and rumbling bass take over in no time. The result is one of his most heavy-hitting singles to date, and yet another display of his unique character.

Listen to “Move It” below:

