Bonnie X Clyde Drop Heartfelt Single "In Too Deep" Ahead of New Album

Los Angeles-based dance music duo Bonnie X Clyde are back with "In Too Deep," a heartfelt single borne from a turbulent time in their personal lives.

"In Too Deep" is a slow-burning tidal wave of captivating lyricism and aching sound design. One of Bonnie X Clyde's most riveting songs to date, it explores the difficulties of channeling one's own vulnerability and opening up "even if it's heavy."

A melancholic house beat chugs through a sea of soft pads, soundtracking the struggles to reconnect. While "In Too Deep" has somewhat of a somber tone, its angelic vocals manage to lift and embolden. Their effect mirrors the track's recording process, which the duo likens to a "therapy session."

"We both were going through a tough time before we made this song but didn't know how to open up to one another because we didn't want to bring each other down," Bonnie X Clyde said in a joint statement. "While making this song it kind of became a therapy session where we opened up to each other anyway, through the process. We both cried, hugged each other, and realized we could be there for each other no matter what."

"In Too Deep" arrives ahead of a new album called Tears In Paradise, which is expected to release later in 2022. Take a listen below.

FOLLOW BONNIE X CLYDE:

Facebook: facebook.com/bonniexclydeofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/bonniexclyde

Twitter: twitter.com/BONNIEXCLYDE

Spotify: spoti.fi/3HByP9j