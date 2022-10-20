Bonobo Shares Surprise Thumb Piano-Led Single "Defender"

Bonobo Surprises Fans With Piano-Led Single "Defender"
Bonobo is making a habit out of surprise releases.
Making use of a thumb piano, Bonobo lets fans acclimate to his new single, "Defender," with rich, organic sounds. As the song progresses, he layers in punchy drums and swirling synths to deliver a four-on-the-floor track that moonlights as an atmospheric, introspective jam.
Take a listen to "Defender" below.
"Defender" follows the release of "ATK," last month's tribute to the late Asante great, Atakora Manu. The track gave fans a way to shake off the cold weather blues with a bright, sunny melody and upbeat groove. Both records followed in the footsteps of Bonobo's scintillating seventh album, Fragments.
Fans can purchase a 12" white label vinyl that contains both tracks. You can pre-order the wax release from Ninja Tune here ahead of its October 28th release.
"Defender" is out now on Bonobo's own OUTLIER label. You can download and stream the single here.
