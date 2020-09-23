Bonobo Launches New Label with Release of TEED Collaboration "Heartbreak"

Bonobo is crossing a career milestone today with the launch of his new imprint OUTLIER. The new venture comes in partnership with Ninja Tune and expands on the series of club shows and festival stage takeovers under the same moniker. To kick things off, he's teamed up with friend and fellow UK producer Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (TEED) to drop the label's inaugural single "Heartbreak."

Bonobo shared in a press release that the new imprint will "reflect the more club focused side of what [he is] building with OUTLIER. "'Heartbreak' seems like a good starting point and was the track that became the catalyst to start the label," he continued. "One for the dance floors in a time when they’re dearly missed."

The new single is a true homage to the sounds that built electronic music in the 70s and 80s with the breakbeat-driven stylings of the NYC disco revolution. It samples the iconic vocal line "I can't take the heartbreak" from Class Action's 1983 anthem "Weekend." While the track cements itself as an ode to a classic throwback, it still feels very much current, containing elements to flourish from warehouse raves to living room parties near and far.

"Now more than ever it feels important to be putting out dance music with deliberate acknowledgment of its history," added TEED. "It's great to be releasing music with Simon, not to mention the first release on his label."

For TEED, "Heartbreak" is his first single since he dropped his quarantine-composed EP I Can Hear The Birds, a collection of tracks using birdsong field recordings he obtained from friends all over the world. This summer he also had a four-month residency at Rinse FM, showcasing his diverse crate collection and status as a world-renowned DJ.

The single also marks the Grammy Award-nominated Bonobo's first solo effort since he dropped two unreleased songs on SoundCloud back in July. He also recently released his first remix in three years with the four-on-the-flour rework of Michael Kiwanuka's "Final Days." With six albums under his belt and countless sold-out shows across the globe, the transition into becoming a label head is natural transition and the latest milestone he can cross off his career bucket list.

