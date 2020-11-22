Boogie T Unloads Five New Bass Collaborations on "Joint Force EP"

Boogie T Unloads Five New Bass Collaborations on "Joint Force EP"

For his latest EP, Boogie T teamed up with six friends across five new collaborations.
Author:
Publish date:

Last week, Boogie T prepared fans for an onslaught of bass collaborations with a teaser video announcing his next body of work. On Friday, he opened the floodgates and dropped his new Joint Force EP.

Featuring six of his friends across five tracks, the new EP sees the Louisiana native infuse his wonky flair with the distinct sounds of his fellow bass music producers. 

Longtime fans of Boogie T will feel right at home on "Mash It Up" with Conrank and "Ole Possum" with Bawldy. Both place emphasis on his signature minimal sound, letting the full range of bass from him and his friends take center stage. Those who enjoy the deep and dark side of bass music will find nightmarish solace in the echoing and distant wobbles featured in his collaboration with P0gman, "Wicked." 

"Box Beat" with Dirt Monkey and Honeycomb, on the other hand, starts off as a traditional wobble-heavy offering but then switches gears to showcase a clever beat-boxed bassline. The final tune, "Hot Garbage" with SubDocta, sees the duo take a more experimental approach with a futuristic, fast-paced romp that constantly changes lanes. 

Joint Force EP by Boogie T and friends is out now on his label, Drama Club Records. You can stream the bass collaboration compilation here.

FOLLOW BOOGIE T:

Facebook: facebook.com/boogietmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/boogietmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/mrboogiet
Spotify: spoti.fi/3f2WO2I

Related

Boogie T
MUSIC RELEASES

Boogie T and Friends Preview Upcoming Bass Showcase "Joint Force EP"

The new EP is set to feature collaborations with Dirt Monkey, Conrank, SubDocta, Honeycomb, and more.

Boogie T and Griz
MUSIC RELEASES

Boogie T & GRiZ Drop New Collab Plus Remixes by Rusko and More

GRiZ and Boogie T have a stacked EP surrounding their new collaboration.

Boogie T and Griz
MUSIC RELEASES

Boogie T and GRiZ Announce Release Date for "SUPA FLY" with Remixes by Rusko and More

Live electronic artists Boogie T and GRiZ announce the release date for their track, over two years in the making.

NGHTMRE Boogie T Subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

NGHTMRE, Subtronics, and Boogie T Unleash a Bass Bomb with "Nuclear Bass Face"

A collab crafted in bass music heaven.

Boogie T and Griz
MUSIC RELEASES

[WATCH] GRiZ Previews Filthy Dubstep Collaboration with Boogie T

This has all the makings of a "Griztronics" follow-up.

Subtronics, NGHTMRE, and Boogie T
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics Previews NGHTMRE and Boogie T Three-Way Collab

Subtronics teased a collaboration with two of the biggest names in bass during a recent Twitch livestream.

NGHTMRE Boogie T Subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch NGHTMRE Drop Monster Upcoming Collab with Subtronics and Boogie T, "Nuclear Bass Face"

This one's for the headbangers.

Riot Ten
EVENTS

Riot Ten, Boogie T, Sullivan King, More are Throwing Down "Pavement Rave" Shows This Weekend

Bass music fans rejoice, because the adrenaline-fueled "Pavement Rave" drive-in concert series is back.