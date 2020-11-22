Boogie T Unloads Five New Bass Collaborations on "Joint Force EP"

Last week, Boogie T prepared fans for an onslaught of bass collaborations with a teaser video announcing his next body of work. On Friday, he opened the floodgates and dropped his new Joint Force EP.

Featuring six of his friends across five tracks, the new EP sees the Louisiana native infuse his wonky flair with the distinct sounds of his fellow bass music producers.

Longtime fans of Boogie T will feel right at home on "Mash It Up" with Conrank and "Ole Possum" with Bawldy. Both place emphasis on his signature minimal sound, letting the full range of bass from him and his friends take center stage. Those who enjoy the deep and dark side of bass music will find nightmarish solace in the echoing and distant wobbles featured in his collaboration with P0gman, "Wicked."

"Box Beat" with Dirt Monkey and Honeycomb, on the other hand, starts off as a traditional wobble-heavy offering but then switches gears to showcase a clever beat-boxed bassline. The final tune, "Hot Garbage" with SubDocta, sees the duo take a more experimental approach with a futuristic, fast-paced romp that constantly changes lanes.

Joint Force EP by Boogie T and friends is out now on his label, Drama Club Records. You can stream the bass collaboration compilation here.

FOLLOW BOOGIE T:

Facebook: facebook.com/boogietmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/boogietmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/mrboogiet

Spotify: spoti.fi/3f2WO2I