Boogie T and Friends Preview Upcoming Bass Showcase "Joint Force EP"

On Friday, November 13th, Boogie T announced that he has a new EP on the way. For his upcoming Joint Force EP, each of the five tracks will be collaborations with his friends and fellow bass music heavy-hitters.

The news arrives just days after the release of Boogie T's trippy hip-hop single "Whirlwind Check." To the delight of bass connoisseurs everywhere, the Louisiana native gave fans an in-depth preview of the new project by sharing a Gorillaz-inspired teaser, which features a sample of each tune.

On Boogie T's menu next week is the pounding "Mash It Up" with Conrank, followed by "Box Beat," the wobbly triple-threat with Dirt Monkey and Honeycomb. The filthy "Ole Possum" with Bawldy will arrive next before the low-frequency, p0gman-assisted offering "Wicked" and, last but not least, Boogie T's futuristic voyage with SubDocta, "Hot Garbage."

Joint Force EP by Boogie T is set to release Friday, November 20th on his own Drama Club Records. You can pre-save the collaboration-heavy release here.

