Boogie T and Friends Preview Upcoming Bass Showcase "Joint Force EP"

Boogie T and Friends Preview Upcoming Bass Showcase "Joint Force EP"

The new EP is set to feature collaborations with Dirt Monkey, Conrank, SubDocta, Honeycomb, and more.
Author:
Publish date:

On Friday, November 13th, Boogie T announced that he has a new EP on the way. For his upcoming Joint Force EP, each of the five tracks will be collaborations with his friends and fellow bass music heavy-hitters.

The news arrives just days after the release of Boogie T's trippy hip-hop single "Whirlwind Check." To the delight of bass connoisseurs everywhere, the Louisiana native gave fans an in-depth preview of the new project by sharing a Gorillaz-inspired teaser, which features a sample of each tune.

On Boogie T's menu next week is the pounding "Mash It Up" with Conrank, followed by "Box Beat," the wobbly triple-threat with Dirt Monkey and Honeycomb. The filthy "Ole Possum" with Bawldy will arrive next before the low-frequency, p0gman-assisted offering "Wicked" and, last but not least, Boogie T's futuristic voyage with SubDocta, "Hot Garbage."

Joint Force EP by Boogie T is set to release Friday, November 20th on his own Drama Club Records. You can pre-save the collaboration-heavy release here.

FOLLOW BOOGIE T:

Facebook: facebook.com/boogietmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/boogietmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/mrboogiet
Spotify: spoti.fi/3f2WO2I

Related

Boogie T and Griz
MUSIC RELEASES

Boogie T & GRiZ Drop New Collab Plus Remixes by Rusko and More

GRiZ and Boogie T have a stacked EP surrounding their new collaboration.

Subtronics, NGHTMRE, and Boogie T
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics Previews NGHTMRE and Boogie T Three-Way Collab

Subtronics teased a collaboration with two of the biggest names in bass during a recent Twitch livestream.

NGHTMRE Boogie T Subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

NGHTMRE, Subtronics, and Boogie T Unleash a Bass Bomb with "Nuclear Bass Face"

A collab crafted in bass music heaven.

Boogie T and Griz
MUSIC RELEASES

[WATCH] GRiZ Previews Filthy Dubstep Collaboration with Boogie T

This has all the makings of a "Griztronics" follow-up.

NGHTMRE Boogie T Subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch NGHTMRE Drop Monster Upcoming Collab with Subtronics and Boogie T, "Nuclear Bass Face"

This one's for the headbangers.

Boogie T and Griz
MUSIC RELEASES

Boogie T and GRiZ Announce Release Date for "SUPA FLY" with Remixes by Rusko and More

Live electronic artists Boogie T and GRiZ announce the release date for their track, over two years in the making.

Subtronics Press Shot 2018
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics Previews Tracklist for Upcoming EP "Scream Saver"

Subtronics has given fans a track-by-track look at his next EP.

Riot Ten
EVENTS

Riot Ten, Boogie T, Sullivan King, More are Throwing Down "Pavement Rave" Shows This Weekend

Bass music fans rejoice, because the adrenaline-fueled "Pavement Rave" drive-in concert series is back.