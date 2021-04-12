Boombox Cartel Teases New "Cartel II" EP

More Boombox Cartel music is on the way after a relatively quiet year.
Author:
Publish date:
More Boombox Cartel music is on the way after a relatively quiet year.

Following 2020 single releases "Máquina" and "All Again" with KRANE, 2021 has been relatively silent for Boombox Cartel. That changed yesterday after the internationally recognized Mexican-American producer teased new music in a serendipitous tweet.

The bass music star's original five-track Cartel EP was released in 2017 and now, four years later, Boombox Cartel has announced that Cartel II is finally on the way. No date or tracklist for the follow-up EP has been revealed just yet, but more news is expected soon. Check out his tweet below.

Features on the original Cartel EP included Shoffy, Taranchyla, and QUIX, on a release that infused influences from trap, dubstep, and future bass. Fans will surely be hoping for more impressive features, as well as originals in the unique and exquisite style that Boombox Cartel has become so well known for. 

Keep an eye on Boombox Cartel's socials for more information. 

